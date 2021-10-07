Nikola partners with TC Energy on hydrogen

Nikola Corporation will partner with Alberta-headquartered TC Energy Corporation to develop, build, operate and own hydrogen production hubs in the U.S. and Canada – focusing on key geographic locations to accelerate the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Together they want to produce 150 tonnes of hydrogen per day near highly traveled truck corridors, serving Nikola’s need for hydrogen to fuel its Class 8 trucks within the next five years.

(Illustration: istock)

TC Energy has the pipeline, storage and power that can help to lower costs and speed up the rollout of the hydrogen hubs, Nikola says in a related press release.

“This collaboration with TC Energy is intended to enable the production of hydrogen at quantities and costs that are required to support customer adoption and use of FCEVs,” said Nikola president – energy and commercial Pablo Koziner. “TC Energy also offers pipeline distribution capabilities that will be essential for cost-efficient movement of hydrogen in the future.”

“We see this new partnership as an important first step in facilitating access to affordable low-carbon production of hydrogen for the transportation and industrial sector,” said Corey Hessen, TC Energy’s senior vice-president and president – power and storage.