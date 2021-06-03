Ottawa invests in Alberta hydrogen fueling station for trucks

The federal government on Thursday announced a $2.3-million investment in the Alberta Zero-Emissions Truck Electrification Collaboration (AZETEC) project.

Seamus O’Regan Jr., minister of natural resources, said, “Hydrogen’s moment has come, and Canada is leading the way. Using hydrogen in heavy-duty trucking will lower emissions, increase our competitiveness and drive clean economic growth. This is how we get to net zero by 2050.”

The project addresses barriers to fuel cell electric truck adoption by installing and testing a hydrogen fueling station for highway heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles using real-world conditions. (Photo: iStock)

The project, led by the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA), in collaboration with project partners Hydrogen Technology and Energy Corporation, Zen Clean Energy Solutions, Canadian Energy Systems Analysis Research, Bison Transport, Trimac Transportation and Suncor Energy, will validate the design, manufacture and operation of long-range fuel cell electric trucks for operation between Calgary and Edmonton.

AMTA president Chris Nash said, “AMTA is committed to helping lead Canada’s commercial transportation industry toward a zero-emission future. Electric vehicles and other emission reduction technologies are essential to this effort.

“The hydrogen fueling station will support AZETEC commercial trucks in providing access to hydrogen, which diversifies energy opportunities critical to our economic recovery and development.”

Federal funding for AZETEC was provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Green Infrastructure – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program, which aims to accelerate the market entry of next-generation clean energy technologies.

Total funding touches $9.2M

Emissions Reduction Alberta, Ballard Power Systems and Dana Inc. also invested in the AZETEC project bringing the total funding to $9.2 million.

The AZETEC project addresses barriers to fuel cell electric truck adoption by installing and testing a hydrogen fueling station for highway heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles using real-world conditions, such as capabilities in climates that range from -40°C to +40°C and the ability to refuel in 20–45 minutes.

By installing and testing cutting-edge technologies to support hydrogen heavy-duty trucks and hydrogen infrastructure, the AZETEC project is leading the way toward decarbonizing the heavy-duty freight transportation sector. Fuel switching to hydrogen is also an important early opportunity outlined in the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada.

Thursday’s announcement builds on recent global action to reduce emissions in the freight sector. As a co-lead of the Electric Vehicle Initiative under the Clean Energy Ministerial, Canada joined seven other countries in establishing a global agreement to accelerate the manufacturing and adoption of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.