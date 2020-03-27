No thaw restrictions for food and medicine

The Ministère des Transports du Québec (MTQ) has published a ministerial decree which, due to the current situation related to Covid-19, lifts the load restrictions during the thaw period for certain trucks, depending on the nature of their cargo. The exception rule is effective now, until June 19.

This exemption only applies to vehicles or combinations of vehicles transporting foodstuffs, sanitary and medical equipment, pharmaceutical products, as well as products necessary for the production of foodstuffs, including food for farm animals or domestic workers.

The exemption is not valid outside Quebec.

“It is up to the carrier to verify and comply with these requirements,” said the department about the rules that apply in neighboring jurisdictions.

To take advantage of this exemption, a vehicle or combination of road vehicles must meet the following two conditions:

• Transport only foodstuffs, sanitary and medical equipment, pharmaceutical products, as well as products necessary for the production of foodstuffs.

• Respect the legal burden applicable during normal periods.

All other vehicles or combinations of road vehicles must comply with the load restrictions in force during the thaw period.

The MTQ has published a “question and answer” guide concerning this new policy.

