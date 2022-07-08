TFI International buys Transport St-Amour

TFI International has acquired Transport St-Amour, from l’Ange Gardien in Quebec’s Outaouais region.

The news was announced by Kingsway Bulk, a division of TFI, via social media. The transaction allows Kingsway to expand its chip division.

Financial details of the sale were not disclosed.

(Photo: Kingsway)

“This acquisition will allow us to pursue our business development momentum in the Outaouais region and create significant synergies for our company. Further operational benefits are expected through this new acquisition,” Kingsway said.

The drivers of Transport St-Amour, a family business founded 25 years ago, are integrated into the Kingsway team and a meeting was held in Mont-Laurier yesterday to seal this transition.

“We welcome them to our team,” Kingsway added on its Facebook post.