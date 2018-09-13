Nominate a Highway Hero today

AKRON, Ohio – Do you know a professional truck driver who has performed a heroic deed during the course of his or her daily work? The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company wants to hear about it. Goodyear is accepting nominations for its annual Highway Hero Award through Nov. 29, 2018.

The Goodyear Highway Hero Award honors truck drivers who have put themselves in harm’s way to help others.

“As we join the trucking industry in celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, we recognize truck drivers and the role they play in keeping our economy and way of life rolling,” said Gary Medalis, marketing director, Goodyear. “But these professionals deliver more than just goods and services. They are often first responders to on-highway incidents, even before emergency crews arrive on the scene – taking decisive action to save lives.”

To nominate a candidate for the Goodyear Highway Hero Award, click here, fill out the nomination form, and press the “submit” button, which will send your nomination directly to Goodyear. Past Goodyear Highway Hero Award winners include a truck driver who rescued a law enforcement officer who was being strangled by a prisoner he was transporting, a truck driver who dove into a pond to pull a child from a sinking car, and others.

Goodyear will announce the next recipient of its Highway Hero Award in March 2019. The award winner will receive a special ring, a cash award, and a congratulatory trophy. Each of the other Goodyear Highway Hero Award finalists will receive a cash prize and other items.

To be considered for the Goodyear Highway Hero Award, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must be a full-time truck driver

Must reside in the U.S. or Canada

The heroic incident must have happened in the U.S. or Canada

Nominee’s truck must have had 12 wheels or more at the time of the incident

Nominee must have been on the job – or on the way to or from work, in his or her truck – at the time of the incident

Incident must have taken place between Nov. 16, 2017, and Nov. 16, 2018

A panel consisting of members of the trucking industry trade media will select the next Goodyear Highway Hero after three Highway Hero Award finalists are selected by Goodyear.

“Goodyear is proud to be the company that recognizes truck drivers for their courage and selflessness,” said Medalis. “We look forward to hearing their heroic stories.”