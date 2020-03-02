Boyle, Nussbaum named overall Best Fleets to Drive For

ORLANDO, Fla. – Boyle Transportation and Nussbaum Transportation took top honors as the overall winners of the 2020 Best Fleets to Drive For contest, in the small and large fleet categories respectively.

The winners were revealed this morning at the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) annual convention. This marks the 12th year of the competition, put on by the TCA and CarriersEdge. For Nussbaum, it was a repeat championship, having been named Best Overall Fleet in the small carrier category last year.

Nussbaum Transportation, with 442 drivers, was noted for its approach to new technology adoption, where a focus on personal needs ensures the enhancements optimize, rather than disrupt, driver efficiency. The company’s creative approach to HR and professional development programs also earned top scores across a variety of categories, according to program judges.

Boyle Transportation, with 133 drivers, stood out for its investments in driver support programs and operational efficiency improvements. Its guaranteed pay, provision of cell phones and connectivity tools, and a generous scholarship offering all demonstrated a willingness to invest in areas many fleets are reluctant to explore, administrators said.

CarriersEdge chief executive officer Jane Jazrawy noted that both Boyle Transportation and Nussbaum Transportation are seeing impressive results from their programs: both have driver satisfaction above 93% and driver turnover under 20%.

“We’ve been aware of these fleets for years, watching them continue to refine their offerings and raise the bar for the industry,” said Jazrawy. “With such creative ideas, and strong buy-in from drivers on their efforts, it’s easy to see why they’re seeing such great results.”

“To be bestowed the title of overall winner requires a strong combination of outstanding programs, high satisfaction levels, and great results in safety and retention, and these companies should be very proud,” said TCA president John Lyboldt. “A special congratulations to Nussbaum for winning the award twice in a row – that’s an even more difficult feat.”