Ontario aggregate haulers back on the road after rates increased by 20%

Aggregate haulers in Ontario ended their two-week strike and were back on the road Monday.

Ontario Aggregate Trucking Association (OATA) president Jagroop Singh said, “The strike is over. Thanks to our producers we got a 20% increase in our rates. The credit goes to them. We are back at work from Monday.”

Hundreds of OATA members had parked their rigs and protested outside quarries seeking a 40% hike in rates for the loads they haul.

Ontario Aggregate Trucking Association members protest on March 21 outside the entrance to a quarry in Milton, Ont. (Photo: Leo Barros)

Stabbed driver remains in hospital

Meanwhile, a dump truck driver who was stabbed last Friday during a protest remains in hospital. The Ontario Dump Truck Association’s (ODTA) Jasvir Dhalival told Today’s Trucking that doctors are keeping an eye on his recovery and have not yet decided to perform surgery after he was injured in the back, close to a kidney.

The driver was protesting with fellow ODTA members at a construction site in Vaughan, Ont., when the incident took place.

Members of that association continue their job actions in the province advocating for respect for their labor rights, fair wages, and compensation, and to highlight safety issues.