Ontario investing $5M into micro-credentials

Ontario is investing another $5 million through its Micro-credentials Challenge Fund that supports quick skills upgrades for in-demand sectors.

Micro-credentials offer training on specific skills or knowledge areas and take less time to complete than degrees or diplomas, the Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities says.

Eligible postsecondary institutes can receive up to $50,000 to develop or expand rapid training programs.

“Our government is bridging the gap between postsecondary education and the labour market to equip learners with the specific skills employers are looking for,” said Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop, in a press release. “This investment will help institutions create more flexible, industry-relevant micro-credentials that provide learners with a competitive edge in the workforce.”

Existing trucking-related programs listed on the government’s Micro-credential Portal include A/Z truck driver training at College Boreal and Humber College, and fleet optimization and transportation services programs at St. Lawrence College.