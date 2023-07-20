Ontario’s online air brake learning module for renewals begins Sept. 1

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is introducing a new online air brake learning module on Sept. 1, to replace the in-person air brake knowledge test at time of renewal.

Drivers required to renew their air brake (Z) endorsement will receive a mailed notification, the MTO told TruckNews.com.

According to the MTO website, drivers must complete the module online before going to a DriveTest center to renew their endorsement. As of Sept. 1, the air brake knowledge test will no longer be a requirement for renewals.

How to renew ‘Z’ endorsement

Drivers must have their licence with them when starting the module, and after finishing it, and download or print the certificate of completion.

They then must bring the digital or printed copy of their certificate of completion and driver’s licence to a DriveTest center or driver certification program (DCP) organization.

“If you hold a commercial class (A, B, C, D, E or F) driver’s licence, you will need to complete the vision and commercial class knowledge test in person at a DriveTest center or through your DCP organization,” the website says.

Decision divides trucking groups

The MTO decision continues to divide trucking groups. The Ontario Trucking Association strongly supports the online module and had launched a campaign to promote it.

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is concerned about the removal of the knowledge verification component.

PMTC president Mike Millian said the organization has no issues with learning modules and helping people’s knowledge of the air brake system.

“We don’t know how they are going to verify that the person taking the learning module is who it is supposed to be. Our concern is unless you have someone sitting there looking at them with a camera — even if you have verification at the start — they could walk away and someone else take over,” he said. “How do you verify that the person who needs the knowledge is the person getting the knowledge?”

The Ontario Safety League, an organization that provides MTO-approved air brake endorsement instructor training among other courses, had earlier said it is opposed to the proposal on safety grounds.