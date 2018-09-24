OOIDA to celebrate 45th anniversary

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year at the Guilty by Association Truck Show Sept. 27-29.

The show will be held in Joplin, Mo., and will feature an hours-of-service listening session with the Federal Motor Carrier Administration. Other events include a professional bull riding competition, a truck and tractor pull, a motorcycle stunt rider show, big rig drag races, a truck convoy, and a concert feature Confederate Railroad.

More info on the show can be found here.