Shell SuperRigs to roll into Wyoming

Shell Rotella will for the first time make Wyoming home to the its SuperRigs truck show, June 8-10 at the CAM-PLEX in Gillette.

This will mark the event’s 41st competition. Organizers say the site is located conveniently off I-90, and features more than 1,000 acres of land. Shell is planning “numerous events and activities” to honor truckers.

The 2005 Peterbilt 379 owned by Truett Novosad and driven by Brad Harminson is featured at the Shell Rotella booth at MATS. (Photo: Shell)

The competition itself will feature 24 awards for categories ranging from Best Chrome, to Best Lights, and Best of Show. More than US$25,000 in cash and prizes is up for grabs and the competition is open to truckers in Canada and the U.S.

Twelve winners will be selected to appear in the 2024 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. Other event highlights will include: contestant dinner; truck lights competition; fireworks; a truck parade; and musical entertainment.