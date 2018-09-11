Operating hours extended at the Port of Montreal

MONTREAL, Que. — Operating hours at the Port of Montreal’s Gateway Terminals Partnership (MGTP) and Termont terminals have been extended.

With the growing number of construction zones in Greater Montreal and more time spent in traffic due to congestion, the fluidity of cargo movement was affected.

To support the sustained growth in import and export volumes and to strengthen the Port of Montreal’s position in global supply chains, the members of Working Group 3 have been working for more than a year on the project to extend terminal operating hours.

Before the pilot project, the operating hours of the terminals were out of sync; one terminal opened at 6:00 a.m. and the other at 7:00 a.m., and the truck gates closed at 3:00 p.m. Through the pilot project, the operating hours were harmonized to 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Following the announcements of MGTP and Termont terminals, they will be 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., providing nine more hours per day of truck access to the Port.

This extension of operating hours is part of a course of action to support growth at the Port of Montreal that generates new jobs for the Maritime Employers Association (MEA).

‘The pilot project to extend the operating hours at the terminals had a beneficial effect on the trucking industry. This allows more flexibility for carriers, which improves fluidity at the Port of Montreal as well as transit times,” said Marc Cadieux, President and CEO of the Quebec Trucking Association.