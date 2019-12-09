OTA says it’s working with MTO to tackle truck safety

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association says the Ministry of Transportation has a holistic plan to tackle truck safety that will effectively address the concerns outlined last week by the auditor general.

In a scathing report released Wednesday, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said not enough was being done to ensure road safety, and the ministry had missed the opportunity to remove thousands of unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers from Ontario’s roads.

The report called for increased oversight and effective enforcement of regulations on non-compliant operators.

The association said the findings echo its sentiments on the need to modernize truck safety and enforcement in the province.

It also noted that the MTO has initiated a consultative process that it believes will conclude in the creation of a truck safety plan.

“OTA looks forward to continuing to work with MTO on developing and executing this plan as quickly as possible over the next several months,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski.

“Ontario’s commercial trucks are the safest vehicles in North America, but in order to continue to progress further, we must focus enforcement resources on the underbelly of our industry, which has little regard for compliance.”

The OTA’s recommendations include: