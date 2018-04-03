P.S.I. names new senior director of engineering

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Pressure Systems International has named Steve Miller its senior director of engineering.

According to P.S.I., Miller will be a key part of its product and quality engineering teams. His focus will be on ensuring that P.S.I.’s product development programs follow a robust commercialization process and to keep quality at world class levels.

Miller has an extensive background in the commercial vehicle undercarriage segment, including responsibilities from operations, manufacturing and innovation.

“We are proud to have Steve join our leadership team,” said Tim Musgrave, president and CEO of P.S.I. “We are certain that his extensive experience and diverse knowledge in the industry will provide P.S.I. with another valuable skill set as we continue our growth.”

Mr. Miller joins P.S.I. with more than 23 years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry, most recently holding the position of vice-president business development and trailer systems engineering at AXN Heavy Duty.