Parts for Trucks celebrates a century of success

DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Parts for Trucks has celebrated its 100th birthday by opening a 56,000-sq.ft distribution center in the Burnside Industrial Park in Dartmouth, N.S.

“It is actually the biggest parts distribution center east of Montreal,” said marketing manager Lori Rogers.

The company held an open house Wednesday to mark the occasion, and invited delegates attending the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association’s annual conference in Halifax, N.S., to the party.

In April, Parts for Trucks acquired Malmberg Truck Trailer Equipment, an Ontario company with operations in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

The acquisition made the company one of the largest truck and trailer service providers and parts distributors in North America with 19 warehouses, six service facilities and three mounted equipment shops.

Parts for Trucks also published a book, 100 Years of Trucking in Atlantic Canada, to commemorate its centenary.