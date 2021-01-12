Peel joins UN’s sustainability network

The Region of Peel has joined the United Nations’ global network of jurisdictions that pursues environment-friendly development.

Canada’s transportation hub was among four regions added last month to the UN Regional Centres of Expertise (RCE) on Education for Sustainable Development.

The others are in the Netherlands, Malaysia and the U.S.

Source: RCE Network

“The Global RCE Service Centre is delighted to announce four new RCEs joining the network,” the organization said Tuesday.

It said the four centers were approved by a committee of peers for the RCEs at a virtual meeting Dec. 11.

The RCEs play a key role in implementing the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The network consists of 179 RCEs, including seven in Canada.

Peel’s application to join the group focused on the theme of sustainable transportation and goods movement.

There are more than 2,000 trucking companies in Peel, comprising Brampton, Mississauga and the Town of Caledon.

Nearly $2 billion worth of goods travel to, from or through the region, every day.

Overall, goods movement-related industries contribute $50 billion annually to Peel’s economy, or 48% of its GDP.