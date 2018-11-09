Penske inducts 15 drivers into 2018 Driver Wall of Fame

READING, Pa. — Penske Logistics has inducted 15 of its safest truck drivers into the 2018 Driver Wall of Fame.

In the second year of the company’s Premier Driver Recognition Program, these associates were enshrined into the second Penske Diamond Class, which celebrates 20 years of consecutive safe driving.

Last year the inaugural Diamond Class included 26 drivers. There are now 41 truck drivers all-time in the Penske Logistics Driver Wall of Fame.

“It is remarkable to induct another Diamond Class to our Wall of Fame,” said Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. “These drivers are the best of the best and they serve as an inspiration to the 5,000 truck drivers that are servicing our customers safely each and every day.”

Here are the 2018 honorees for 20 years of consecutive safe driving: