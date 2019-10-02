Penske Truck Leasing expands electric fleet

READING, Penn. — Penske Truck Leasing is expanding its electric vehicle fleet with the addition of the Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor T2E, the U.S. transportation services provider announced Wednesday.

The vehicle is designed for trailer-handling operations in truck yards, warehousing and distribution centers, container terminals and related operations where short-distance travel is required.

Penske Truck Leasing has previously announced the addition of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty battery electric vehicles to its fleet as well as the construction of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“We remain committed to being at the forefront of commercial vehicle electrification for our customers,” said Brian Hard, president and CEO of Penske Transportation Solutions.

The Kalmar Ottawa T2E is powered by lithium-ion battery technology, and features an onboard charger that allows the machine to be opportunity charged during natural working breaks.

“We are proud and excited to once again partner with Penske Truck Leasing to supply innovative and environmentally friendly equipment solutions,” said Doug Queen, vice-president solution sales terminal tractors at Kalmar Ottawa.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company. Kalmar is part of Cargotec, based in Helsinki, Finland.