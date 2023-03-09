Volvo Group adds fourth CampX innovation hub

Volvo Group has opened a new CampX Lyon in France, its fourth innovation hub designed to accelerate new technology and business innovations for sustainable mobility by partnering with startup companies, according to a news release. The hubs are located across three continents – in France, Sweden, India, and the U.S.

Under the CampX concept, startups with promising technologies for electric and autonomous vehicles and digital solutions are invited to collaborate with Volvo’s chief engineers and business experts during short validation projects at the CampX innovation hubs.

(Photo: Volvo Group)

CampX also offers an ecosystem where startups in an earlier phase are provided with mentoring, networks, and business insights by Volvo Group experts. Here they can validate their ideas and test them out at laboratories, workshops and in test vehicles.

“Climate change is by far the biggest challenge of our generation. At the same time, demand for transport and infrastructure continues to grow and we must be able to meet this demand with sustainable mobility solutions. Volvo Group is therefore committed to the decarbonization of the transport industry by developing innovative technologies within electrification, automation, and digitalization. CampX is our strategic engine to boost this transformation through partnerships with innovating startups. We co-create to accelerate,” said Lars Stenqvist, chief technology officer Volvo Group.

First launched in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2019, there are now an additional three CampX by Volvo Group innovation hubs located near the main Volvo Group Research & Development sites in Bengaluru, India; Greensboro, U.S. and now Lyon in France – which opened near the headquarters of Renault Trucks.

Focus on decarbonization

CampX Lyon will focus mainly on decarbonization, urban logistics, and uptime services to better support customer needs and help tackle the challenges posed by growing cities. It has already signed seven partnership agreements.

Across all four of the CampX sites, engineers from Volvo Group work cross-functionally on a variety of global projects. By using a demand driven approach for new technology and business innovations, the time spent on product and strategy development can be significantly reduced.