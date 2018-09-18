Pete Joy wins CVSN President’s Award

SANTE FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Phillips Industries extends their congratulations to Pete Joy upon receiving the Commercial Vehicle Solutions Network (CVSN) President’s Award this year.

The award was presented on Monday, September 10 at the opening general session of the CVSN Annual Aftermarket Distribution Summit in Braselton, Ga.

The President’s Award recognizes those who have contributed greatly to the heavy-duty aftermarket and promoting and supporting the independent aftermarket distributor.

Over the span of Pete’s 45-year career, he has made many positive, lasting contributions to the commercial vehicle industry. Pete has dedicated his career to mentoring talented men and women from junior roles to senior management positions. He was also among the small group of executives originally responsible for consolidating multiple aftermarket events into what we now know as HDAW. Currently, he is responsible for global business development for Phillips Industries.

Rob Phillips, president and COO of Phillips Industries commented: “It’s truly a great honor to be celebrating Pete’s contribution to the industry. The CVSN President’s Award for his service to the heavy-duty aftermarket is well deserved.”

“Congratulations, Pete, in receiving the CVSN’s President’s Award. You’ve certainly put your blood, sweat, and tears into the industry to earn it and the industry is all the better because of it,” added Bob Phillips, chairman and CEO of Phillips Industries.