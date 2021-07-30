Photo gallery: Trucks shine at SuperRigs

Shell Rotella SuperRigs, one of North America’s largest truck show ‘n shine competitions, is now underway under sunny skies at Love’s Travel Stop in Hampshire, Ill.

You don’t have to cross the border for a look.

For the first time, SuperRigs is offering a livestream of its judging lane, and showcasing interviews with past contestants.

For those who prefer still images, Shell Rotella has provided a gallery from Day 1 of the event that runs until July 31.

SuperRigs show truck
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
show horn
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
SuperRigs interior
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
show engine
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
SuperRigs cabover
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
show wheels
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
SuperRigs truck
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
show truck interior
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
SuperRigs show truck
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
