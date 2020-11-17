Pierquip appoints VP of sales for Ontario
MIRABEL, Que. – Pierquip, which specializes in trailer sales, financing and service, has appointed Gene Boyer vice-president of sales for Ontario, the company announced Monday.
Boyer has 15 years of experience in the trucking industry.
The company said his addition to the executive team is a “tremendous asset” because of his attention to detail and focus on customers.
Pierquip is a dealer for Hyundai and Wilson trailers.
It serves Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data