PMTC annual conference goes virtual

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting and Conference as a fully virtual event, the organization announced Friday.

Originally scheduled to be held in Niagara Falls, Ont., in early June, the event had been rescheduled for Sept. 8-10 because of Covid-19.

“In these trying times, and with the continued development of Covid-19, it became obvious to our board that we could not in good conscience move forward with an in-person event,” PMTC said.

“The health and safety of our staff, speakers, friends, industry colleagues and guests who attend our events year after year, must always be top of mind.”

PMTC said it is confident that the Sept 8-10 virtual event will provide the best value and education possible to all attendees. It has also added three seminars to the original schedule.

For the event, PMTC said it has partnered with online event management company C-Vent.

