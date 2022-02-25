PMTC unveils annual conference agenda

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has revealed the agenda for its 2022 annual conference – the organization’s first in-person event since 2019.

Hosted at the Crowne Plaza-Fallsview in Niagara Falls, Ont., it will begin with an annual general meeting on June 8 and run until June 10.

The broad education program includes updates on transportation law, U.S. regulations, electric trucks, trucking risk assessments, alternative fuels, drug and alcohol testing, human rights and health and safety, risk management, and video-based telematics. Results of the annual private fleet benchmarking survey will also be revealed.

Awards will also recognize fleet graphics, fleet safety, a top dispatcher, and a Hall of Fame for professional drivers, among others.