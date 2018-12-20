PMTC’s Young Leaders Group hosts annual general meeting

MILTON, Ont. — The Young Leaders Group (YLG) of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) held their annual Christmas breakfast and general meeting on December 18, hosted by Sharp Transportation in Cambridge, Ont.

The meeting provided a review of the YLG’s activities in 2018, a YLG update, and an open forum discussing 2019 activities, future plans and initiatives that the Young Leaders would like to see.

“Traditional ideas have not worked”, said PMTC president Mike Millian. “In order to attract the youth to our industry, we need to listen to their idea’s and promote with-in their channels.”

YLG Members will be contacted in the New Year with more details for a future meeting.

Once the business portion of the meeting was over, those in attendance were treated to a career story. Kimberly Biback, PMTC board member, and business analyst for Sharp Transportation, moderated a discussion with Shari Lagala, PMTC 1st vice-chairwoman, and health, safety and training manager for Patene Building Supplies. Shari discussed her beginnings in the industry, her challenges coming up in a male dominated industry over 25 years ago, and what has helped her become a success in this industry.

As well, those who attended were asked to donate a perishable food item or cash to the Cambridge self help Food bank. Together, the 16 individuals and the YLG raised $800 cash, and hundreds of pounds of food items that was donated to the Cambridge Self Help Food Bank.

“The enthusiasm of the YLG Members is amazing, and the charitable portion of this event is another example of that”, said PMTC YLG chairman Matt Richardson. “Over the last two years this group has shown amazing strides, and our YLG membership has nearly doubled since 2016.”

If you want to learn more and become involved with the future of our industry, please reach back to the PMTC office for more details, e-mail info@pmtc.ca, or call 905-827-0587.