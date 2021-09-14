Point S Canada expands into Western Canada

Tire and auto services retailer network Point S Canada is continuing to expand and marking its arrival in Western Canada with 16 new retailers.

A Point S Canada store has opened in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo: Point S Canada)

The rapid deployment is being conducted in partnership with North Country Distributor. The network now has more than 870 stores operating under its banner.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence into Western Canada with our partner, North Country Distributor,” said Bruno Leclair, president and CEO of Point S Canada.

“Customers can now enjoy a personalized visit in one of our Point S or Otobox banners and retailers, for their part, can enjoy our many special benefits, our network’s expertise and our innovative merchandizing campaigns.”