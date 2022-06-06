Trail King hires Thomas as director of sales

Trail King Industries has hired Eric Thomas as director of sales, and he will be responsible for leading district sales managers and product support managers.

Eric Thomas (Photo: Trail King)

Joining the manufacturer of open-deck and materials-hauling trailers, the 30-year sales veteran has spent much of his time focused on the machinery industry.

Most recently, he was the regional sales manager for Kohler Co.

Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science degree, focused on agricultural mechanization, from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

He will work out of his home office in Carlyle, Ill.