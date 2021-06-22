Police bust gang using modified tractor trailers to smuggle drugs

Toronto police busted a major drug-smuggling ring that used modified tractor trailers to transport more than 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, crystal meth, and marijuana between Mexico, California, and Canada.

Hydraulic traps in tractor trailers allowed the smuggling 100 kilograms of substance in a single trip. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)

The largest international drug takedown in Toronto Police Service’s history netted 20 people who are facing a raft of charges each and the seizure of drugs with a street value of more than $61 million.

Dubbed Project Brisa, the six-month investigation led officers to work in partnership with Canadian and American law enforcement agencies as well as agencies throughout southwestern Ontario and across Canada.

Police say that between November 2020 and May 2021, investigators identified those responsible for transporting the illicit substances across borders for sale in Canada.

The trucks that were seized by the police. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)

They say this was made possible by the installation of hydraulic traps in tractor trailers, capable of smuggling 100 kilograms of substance in a single trip.

Investigators seized 444 kg of cocaine, 182 kg of crystal meth, 427 kg of marijuana, 300 oxycodone pills, $966,020 in Canadian currency, 21 vehicles, including five tractor trailers and one firearm.