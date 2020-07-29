Drugs worth US$6M seized from truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. – There has been yet another drug bust at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, N.Y., this time from a commercial shipment manifested as cement.

The incident happened July 22 when 3,000 pounds of marijuana worth US$6 million was seized from a truck arriving from Canada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said.

The marijuana seized from the truck. Photo: CBP

The agency said the 45-year-old Canadian driver of the truck, whose name was not revealed, had claimed he was transporting cement.

CBP officers discovered the drug during a second inspection of the vehicle.

“Upon physical examination of the shipment, 12 wooden pallet boxes were discovered in the trailer that contained multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana,” the agency said.

It said the driver was refused entry into the U.S. and returned to Canada, pending further investigation.

Drug seizures within the CBP’s Buffalo Field Office, which covers 16 ports of entry throughout New York state, have risen sharply over the past few months.

From October through July, officers have made more than 1,500 seizures, intercepting 23,500 pounds of drugs, the agency said.

Earlier this month, U.S. officials dropped charges against a truck driver who was arrested in June after officers seized nearly 9,500 pounds of marijuana worth $20 million.

Prabjot Nagra, 26, who is a citizen of India with permanent residency status in Canada, had maintained that he was not aware of the hidden cannabis. He was later returned to Canada.