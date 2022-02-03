Premier Bulk partners with KIK Carrier for Quebec expansion

Premier Bulk Systems is expanding into the Quebec market through a partnership with KIK Carrier to open a terminal in Boucherville, Que.

The trucks there will operate under the Premier banner, adding to Premier and parent company Heniff’s network of about 2,000 tractors, 5,000 trailers and 100 facilities.

The new partnership will be led by Karl Fillion, as Quebec regional manager.

“This transaction enhances our customers’ ability to leverage the resources and services of our organizations across the North American liquid chemical supply chain,” says Premier president Kevin Berry.

“Premier has been actively seeking terminalization in the Quebec market for some time now and with the partnership of Karl and his group, we feel strongly that we’ll be able to grow market concentration and be able to better service our customers. Quebec has a very strong and reliable chemical network that requires capacity.”

(Photo: Premier Bulk)

“Premier Bulk Systems and Heniff Transportation Systems are very reputable chemical bulk carriers with strong integration core values,” adds Fillion.

“Their infrastructure and service capabilities will allow us to build on their foundations and continue to expand our service offerings in Quebec and beyond. We have known Kevin Berry and his team for years. We started as friendly competitors and have evolved into true partners in service. We look forward to building our relationship on the same core values as Heniff and Premier.”