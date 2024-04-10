Premier Manufacturing celebrates 100th anniversary

Premier Manufacturing, the Oregon-based trailer safety components manufacturer that is now part of High Bar Brands (HBB), is celebrating a century of being in business this year.

Company founder Dewey Weiss was an entrepreneur who produced a pintle-style coupling for semi-trucks and trailers, the company said in a news release.

Premier founder Dewey Weiss (Photo: Supplied)

Premier Manufacturing has grown from a small business in Portland to its current location in Tualatin, Ore., where it produces couplings, drawbar eyes, dolly jacks, hinge assemblies, and front-end assemblies.

The company has 50 mechanical patents granted during its first 100 years in business. Five patents remain active, and all five were granted within the last ten years.

“It’s a testament to any company to reach such an incredible milestone and say they’re 100 years old,” HBB regional sales manager Darrel Wilson said.

Wilson started with Premier 35 years ago, while Todd Mitchell, the operations manager, has been with the company for nearly 40 years.

“I think major changes have occurred in our manufacturing process. For example, we still produce the 270 coupling, which was a staple when I started in the 1980s, but the techniques used today are vastly different,” Mitchell added.