Private fleet survey opens

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is collecting data for its second annual benchmarking survey of private and dedicated fleets, building on work by the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) in the U.S.

The survey continue until March 16 and can be accessed here.

“The NPTC has been producing a private fleet benchmark survey in the U.S.A. annually since 2005, and by partnering with them again, the PMTC feels it is guaranteeing another quality and highly respected report for our members,” says Mike Millian, PMTC president.

Last year was the first time the Canadian group had partners in the project since 2011, and questions have been further refined this year.

Results are provided free of charge to PMTC members, with an overview presented on June 14 during the council’s annual conference. Participating fleets can also request customized reports for their specific needs.