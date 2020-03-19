Proterra streamlines leadership

BURLINGAME, Calif. – Electric vehicle solutions provider Proterra has appointed Jack Allen chairman and chief executive officer, the company announced Thursday.

Ryan Popple, Proterra’s CEO since 2014, was named co-founder and executive director.

Before joining Proterra in 2017, Allen spent more than 30 years at Navistar International, the global truck and bus company, where he most recently served as chief operating officer.

As CEO, Allen will guide Proterra’s continuing growth, including scaling operations, and supply chain and manufacturing capability to meet growing demand for zero-emission vehicles, the company said.

“He will also continue Proterra’s legacy of delivering ground-breaking EV technology to the market,” it said.

In his new role, Popple will focus his attention on Proterra’s innovative and industry-leading technology.