Provencher leaves PIT Group

POINTE-CLAIRE, Que. — FPInnovations announced today that Yves Provencher, the industral sector leader, emerging markets, is no longer with the company.

After 34 years at FPInnovations, Provencher decided to seek new challenges and has accepted the position of senior director, business development at La Compagnie Électrique Lion, a manufacturer of electric heavy trucks.

FPI said: “We thank Yves for his significant contribution to FPInnovations as well as to PIT Group’s success that is in fact celebrating its tenth anniversary this October! The organization is booming and will continue to expand its impact and its services in the industry across North America.”