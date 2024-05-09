Purolator receives 55 more electric trucks

Motiv Power Systems, a maker of Classes 4-6 electric trucks, delivered 55 more vehicles to Purolator.

Purolator piloted the first five Motiv electric trucks in 2021. This delivery completes Purolator’s order from last year, increasing their total to 60 Motiv electric trucks, which are now operational across Canada in locations including Richmond and Vancouver in B.C., as well as Quebec City and Montreal in Quebec.

The company recently announced it expects to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify 60% of its last-mile fleet in Canada over the next seven years. This includes a plan to purchase approximately 3,500 fully electric trucks and to electrify more than 60 terminals across Canada. The long-term goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Motiv’s vehicles and customer support team were an integral part of our electric vehicle pilot in British Columbia and important to our overall success in that pilot as we transition to a zero-emission fleet. Quick responses, short downtime, and onsite service keep our electric fleet moving smoothly,” said Chris Henry, Purolator’s director of national fleet, in a news release.