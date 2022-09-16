Purolator highlights green goals in latest sustainability report

Purolator continues to chart a greener path – setting 2030 benchmarks that include electrifying 60% of Final Mile delivery vehicles, eliminating electricity-related emissions by using renewable sources, and reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% compared to 2020.

“Purolator has made significant gains toward becoming the greenest courier in Canada. Along with setting interim goals to ensure we successfully reach net-zero emissions by 2050, we also lowered our Scope 2 emissions by 31%, and piloted alternative-fuel vehicles in our fleet,” president and CEO John Ferguson said, releasing the organization’s 2021 Sustainability Report.

Last year it piloted eight e-bikes, a low-speed vehicle, and five all-electric step vans.

Purolator is experimenting with everything from battery-electric vans to e-bikes in its bid to become more sustainable. (Photo: Purolator)

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and recognize there’s still considerable progress to be made. For example, we are going to expand our fleet of electric vehicles, improve recycling in our operations, and build greener facilities to ensure we contribute to a more sustainable and healthy future for everyone,” he said.

Other steps will include the broader use of biofuels, analyzing data to optimize delivery routes, installing energy-efficient equipment in facilities, and designing new buildings to meet green standards.

Last year, Purolator had a third party verify its 2020 baseline greenhouse gas emissions inventory. It’s also working with suppliers, partners and customers to reduce Scope 3 emissions, and wants to divert 70% of non-hazardous waste from landfill by 2030.