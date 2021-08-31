Purolator secures fleet honor at ACT Expo

Purolator has secured the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Fleet Award for leadership in clean transportation.

“We’re integrating sustainable practices into all areas of our business, and part of this is greening our fleet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Paul Merrick, Purolator’s general manager – Western Canada. “Additionally, expanding our fleet with new electric vehicles is an environmentally friendly solution to respond to the increased demand for transportation and courier services resulting from urban growth and the rise of e-commerce.”

(Photo: Purolator)

The fleet deployed six Motiv Epic step-vans in Vancouver this March, covering more than 17,000 km with that equipment since then. This alone has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 9.8 metric tons.

Purolator is also involved in the North American Council for Freight Efficiency and its Run on Less – Electric demonstration. And it has set a goal of producing net-zero emissions by 2050, using tools as diverse as e-bikes, low-speed electric vehicles, and 18-foot battery-electric trucks.

With its majority shareholder in Canada Post, the fleet now has 307 hybrid-electric vehicles, 3,140 courier vehicles, 182 straight trucks, 2005 trailers, and 522 tractors.