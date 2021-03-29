Purolator deploys electric trucks, cargo bikes in Vancouver

Purolator has deployed electric delivery trucks and cargo bikes in Vancouver, claiming to be the first national courier to deploy fully electric delivery vehicles.

The 18-foot delivery trucks are Ford F-59 models electrified by Motiv Power Systems’ electric power intelligent chassis.

“At Purolator, we’re committed to adapting intelligently and providing sustainable solutions for the unique challenges of urban growth, the rise of e-commerce and unprecedented volumes of home deliveries,” says John Ferguson, president and CEO, Purolator. “Transforming our infrastructure and fleet is a key focus area of our growth and innovation strategy, and the cornerstone of our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint.”

(Photo: Purolator)

Purolator says it has seen residential deliveries surge by about 50% since the onset of the pandemic. Its electric trucks will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 24 metric tons per year, per vehicle.

“The introduction of all-electric vehicles into Purolator’s fleet is a critical step in reducing their GHG emissions and helps to advance our mission of freeing fleets from fossil fuels,” said Matt O’Leary, chairman and CEO, Motiv. “We applaud the organization’s commitment to implementing innovative and sustainable technologies and look forward to working alongside them to modernize their fleet and delivery solutions throughout Canada.”

Purolator aims to produce net-zero emissions by 2050, and plans to roll out more e-bikes, low-speed electric vehicles and 18-foot all-electric delivery trucks to get there.