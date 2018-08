AYR, Ont. — Quick Truck Lube announced today that it is opening a new location in Napanee, Ont. this fall.

The new location at exit 579 on Hwy 401 will offer the same fast and efficient service at its Ayr and Fort Erie locations.

Quick Truck Lube is a fast drive-through oil change facility. It is is equipped to service all makes and models.

For more information, you can visit www.quicktrucklube.com.