Rand McNally acquisition expands connected vehicle capabilities

Rand McNally has announced its acquisition of Australian connected vehicle platform Fleetsu.

The move into the connected vehicle space will allow Rand McNally to expand its offerings in the transportation market, the company said in a press release.

(Photo: Rand McNally)

Fleetsu brings data and analytics capabilities to Rand McNally’s existing navigation products. Customers will now have access to more real-time, on-road data to address issues such as engine performance and vehicle efficiency.

“Fleetsu takes our existing expertise to the next level as we now offer the industry’s best connected fleet platform complementing our already robust hardware, navigation, logistics, and publishing businesses. The combination of Rand McNally and Fleetsu creates a world-class connected vehicle powerhouse,” said Aaron Dannenbring, CEO of Rand McNally.

The combined entity will operate under the Rand McNally branding and will be integrating technologies in the coming months.