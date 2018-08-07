Recruitment & Resources Expo space booking in full swing

TORONTO, Ont. — The inaugural edition of the Recruitment & Resources Expo has generated strong response from the industry, according to organizers.

More than 60% of the exhibit space has already been booked by leading carriers and companies looking to recruit trucking professionals for a variety of driving and non-driving jobs.

Newcom Media is hosting the event to address the industry’s significant workforce shortage on Saturday, September 15 at the Conference Centre located with in the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont. The expo is aimed to meet the hiring needs of trucking industry and will be an ideal forum to connect job-seekers and recruiters.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and admission and parking is free for attendees. Pre-registration is recommended to win exciting prizes and giveaways.

For information on space booking, contact Kathy Koras at (416) 510-6892 or Manan Gupta at (416) 451-0040. Visit www.rttnexpo.com for more details.

Official media partners of the event include Truck News and Road Today.