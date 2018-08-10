Registration now open for 2018 OTA Executive Conference

TORONTO, Ont. — Registration is now open for the Ontario Trucking Association’s Executive Conference on November 7 and 8, taking place once again at the Ritz Carlton in Toronto.

This is the OTA’s 92nd annual conference.

The signature awards dinner and reception set for Nov. 8 will be co-hosted by Canadian entertainer Jessica Holmes from Royal Canadian Air Farce. This first-class event includes a series of entertaining video tributes, including the Service to Industry award winner – someone who by their commitment, vision, leadership and dedicated service, has made an outstanding contribution to the development and success of the truck transportation industry. That presentation is followed by tributes for the OTA Truck Driver of the Year award, the Truck Hero award. Space is limited to 380 people so book early. A full table of 10 can be reserved by Team OTA members.

As always, leading up to the dinner is a lineup of diverse, entertaining and thought-provoking speakers who will engage industry professionals with ideas to take back to the workplace.

Headlining this year’s speaker lineup is Conrad Black.

Conrad Black is a Canadian-born British peer, and former publisher of The London Daily Telegraph, The Spectator, The Chicago Sun-Times, The Jerusalem Post, and founder of Canada’s National Post. He is a columnist and regular contributor to several publications, including the National Review Online, The New Criterion, The National Interest, The New York Sun, and the National Post.

Les Stroud, the creator of Survivorman will also be speaking. Stroud is a Canadian Screen Award winning producer, creator and star of the hit TV series Survivorman (OLN Canada, The Science Channel US, Discovery Channel International, City TV (Rogers) Canada. Survivorman is one of the highest rated shows in the history of OLN Canada, the Science Channel US and Discovery Channel US and remains the highest rated repeat show on the Discovery Channel.

Don Drummond is another speaker. Drummond is a retired senior vice-president and chief economist of TD Financial Group, and current Stauffer-Dunning Fellow and Distinguished Visiting Scholar in the School of Policy Studies at Queens University.

