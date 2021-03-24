Registration opens for North American Commercial Vehicle Show

Registration has officially opened for the North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show) scheduled to run from Sept. 28-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The show is on track to become one of the largest fleet events in 2021, attracting more than 5,000 fleet professionals and 332,700 square feet of exhibits, say the organizers – Hannover Fairs USA and Newcom Business Media.

“We are thrilled to bring the entire industry back together again after more than a year of pandemic shutdown to showcase new products and technologies, host OEM press events, and provide thought-provoking education sessions from trucking industry visionaries,” said NACV Show vice-president Ed Nichols.

Highlights will include the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) Run on Less – Electric demonstration, and co-located fleet-focused events including a HD Repair Forum. An expanded education program will see media partners discuss the future of the trucking industry on the show’s main stage.

“With all the disruption the pandemic has brought to the trade show industry, I am pleased that we are staying the course and have been able to stick to our original show dates. We have had two years to fully plan and develop this year’s engaging fleet first product and technology event, featuring a captivating education program,” Nichols added.

The show will highlight the biggest names in Class 3-8 trucks and trailers – with more than 450 OEMs including Cummins, Dana, Great Dane, Hino Trucks, Mack Trucks, Navistar’s International Trucks, Nikola, Orange EV, Volvo and more.

Highlights will include battery-electric, hydrogen-electric, and alternative-fueled vehicles.

Information on a related Covid-19 safety plan for the event can be found at https://nacvshow.com/health-safety-guidelines/.

Admission is $99 per attendee. Click here to register.