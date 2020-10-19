Ritchie Bros. sets Chilliwack auction record

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Ritchie Bros. sold more than 1,600 pieces of equipment worth $34 million at an auction in Chilliwack, B.C., last week, surpassing the previous site record by 39%, the company said Monday.

More than 6,400 bidders from 44 countries participated in the online-only auction, it said.

Nearly 90% of the items were sold to Canadian buyers, including 72% purchased by B.C. buyers. Bidders from Australia, Vietnam and the UK bought the rest.

“This auction was built around a fantastic lineup of forestry equipment, which attracted additional consignors and a lot of buyer attention from around the world,” said Pat Elliott, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros.

“The forestry sector has been under pressure, but we were still able to achieve strong results for sellers.”

The items were sold on behalf of 375 owners.