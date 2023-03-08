Bison Transport wins TCA Fleet Safety Awards Grand Prize

Bison Transport of Winnipeg, Man., won the 2022 Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Fleet Safety Awards Grand Prize in the large carrier division (total annual mileage of 25 million or more).

The announcement was made during TCA’s annual convention in Orlando, Florida. FTC Transportation of Oklahoma City, Okla., won the grand prize in the small carrier division (total annual mileage of less than 25 million).

(File photo: James Menzies)

Both carriers demonstrated that they had exceptional safety programs and impressive accident frequency ratios over the last year.

Both companies, as well as all carriers which placed in the top three of their mileage-based divisions, will be recognized again during TCA’s 2023 Safety & Security Meeting, to be held June 11-13, in San Antonio, TX. “TCA is proud to recognize FTC Transportation and Bison Transport for their outstanding achievements in safety,” TCA president Jim Ward said in a news release.

“This year, we received the most entries ever in the history of the Fleet Safety Awards, showing that TCA members are truly industry leaders when it comes to safety. FTC Transportation and Bison are very deserving of the grand prize as a symbol of their amazing efforts to improve safety on our roadways.”