Roadcheck blitz delayed, other inspections continue

GREENBELT, Md. – Roadcheck, the annual North American commercial vehicle inspection blitz, has been postponed until later this year.

The event was originally set for May 5-7, but is being rescheduled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, says the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), an association of enforcement officers across the continent.

It’s the first time the event has been rescheduled in 32 years.

“The alliance will monitor the status of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and appropriately select the new dates when it’s safe and reasonable to do so,” the alliance says in a press release.

But CVSA stresses that other roadside safety inspections and traffic enforcement continue every day, with enforcement personnel following appropriate health and safety policies and procedures.

Officers have recently received training specific to Covid-19, covering cleaning and sanitation procedures, and are being encouraged to wear nitrile gloves before any inspection. Uniforms, flashlights and boots are to be decontaminated daily, and masks are recommended in cases when officers are interacting with drivers who display symptoms of Covid-19.

“As we urgently respond to this time-sensitive crisis, we must remain diligent and committed to ensuring that the commercial motor vehicles and drivers providing essential goods and services to our communities are following motor carrier safety regulations,” said Delaware State Police Sgt. John Samis, CVSA president. “Safety doesn’t take a break. It is always our top priority.”

Other enforcement blitzes are still on the calendar. Operation Safe Driver Week will run July 12-18, while Brake Safety Week is scheduled for Aug. 23-29.