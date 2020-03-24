Commercial vehicle enforcement officers adopting Covid-19 practices

GREENBELT, Md. – Commercial vehicle enforcement officers are introducing new protocols in the fight against Covid-19, as the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) works with governments to ease selected regulations and restrictions that might otherwise limit a “prompt response to this constantly changing environment”.

The commitment, outlined in a public statement released today, comes as enforcement officers learn more about their Covid-19 practices through an alliance webinar.

“The majority of the webinar was on the topic of standards for transporting infectious materials that contain Covid-19, in accordance with American regulations,” says Lt. Jonathan Beauvais of the SAAQ, which oversees enforcement in Quebec.

But there were also details on the way officers and drivers will interact at the roadside. There were reminders, for example, of the need to keep one to two meters apart.

“Officers were told not to step on the truck’s foot board, as is often the case during work to get closer to the driver and understand each other better because of the engine noise,” Beauvais said.

They are being told to wash hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer like Purell before and after each intervention.

“We were also encouraged to wear nitrile gloves, which we put on at the start of each procedure, and which we then discard,” he adds. Uniforms, flashlights and boots must also be decontaminated on a daily basis.

The training indicates masks are also recommended in cases when an officer is dealing with a driver who displays symptoms of Covid-19, such as shortness of breath, a dry cough, or fever.

Last week, the CVSA announced that it was also canceling several April events because of Covid-19, including the North American Cargo Securement Harmonization Public Forum that was to be hosted in San Antonio, Texas.

“Rest assured that our government agencies, commercial motor vehicle enforcement personnel, inspectors, motor carriers, and truck and bus companies and associations are working together to best respond to this pandemic,” the alliance notes in its recent statement. “We are in this fight together.”