Roadcheck blitz scheduled for June 5-7

GREENBELT, Md. – The annual Roadcheck inspection blitz will run from June 5 to 7 this year, and compliance with hours of service will be a special focus in the wake of a new U.S. mandate for electronic logging devices (ELDs).

“The top reason drivers were placed out of service during 2017 International Roadcheck was for hours of service violations,” says Christopher Turner, president of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), which coordinates the blitz. “Thirty-two percent of drivers who were placed out of service during last year’s three-day International Roadcheck were removed from our roadways due to violations related to hours-of-service regulations. It’s definitely an area we need to call attention to this year.”

While hours of service rules remain unchanged, the ELD mandate that took hold on Dec. 18 places a “spotlight” on compliance, he said. “We thought this year would be a perfect opportunity to focus on the importance of the hours-of-service regulations.”

During the blitz, inspectors across North America will largely follow the 37-step procedures for North American Standard Level 1 inspections, examining drivers and vehicle fitness.

Checks will include brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, exhaust systems, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, rims and hubs, and windshield wipers. Additional items for buses include emergency exits, electrical cables and systems in the engine and battery compartments, and seating.

Inspectors will also be watching for factors including seat belt use and impairment by drugs or alcohol.

About 17 trucks and buses are inspected per minute during the annual event, which includes Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Since 1988 more than 1.5 million roadside inspections have been conducted during Roadcheck campaigns.