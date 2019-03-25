Roadcheck blitz to focus on steering, suspension systems

BETHESDA, Md. – Steering and suspension systems will be a special focus when enforcement teams participate in the annual Roadcheck inspection blitz, scheduled June 4-6.

“Steering and suspension are safety critical systems for any commercial motor vehicle,” said Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) president Jay Thompson. “Not only do they support the heavy loads carried by trucks and buses, but they also help maintain stability and control under acceleration and braking, keeping the vehicle safely on the road. Furthermore, they keep tires in alignment, reducing chances of uneven tire wear and possible tire failure, and they maximize the contact between the tires and the road to provide steering stability and good handling.”

During the annual blitz about 17 trucks and buses are inspected every minute in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

The 72-hour blitz will primarily focus on the 37-step Level 1 inspections, which look at driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness. Level 2 walkaround driver/vehicle inspections, Level 3 driver/credential/administrative inspections, or Level 5 vehicle-only inspections may also be conducted.

A CVSA decal will be applied to vehicles if no critical vehicle inspection items are found during Level 1 or 5 inspections. No decals will be issued if a rear impact guard is required and violations are found.

Equipment will be placed out of service if conditions fail to meet the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria.

“The inspections performed during International Roadcheck are the same inspections that are conducted the day before International Roadcheck starts and the day after it concludes, as well as any other day of the year,” said Thompson.