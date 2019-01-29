Rona Ambrose to open 2019 Women with Drive Leadership Summit

OTTAWA, Ont — Rona Ambrose, former leader of Canada’s Official Opposition in the House of Commons, and the former leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, will open the fifth annual Women with Drive Leadership Summit set for March 7, 2019, at the Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel and Conference Centre.

Ambrose is a national leader who has received many awards for her advocacy and role in public policy. She is well-known as a passionate advocate for women in Canada and around the world, having led the global movement to create the “International Day of the Girl” at the United Nations and has spent her life passionately fighting for disadvantaged women and girls.

“Ambrose will certainly spark conversation on the topic of women in our workforce,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada, adding “her impressive and extensive professional experience will inspire, and empower those looking for insights on women’s leadership and advancement.”

To learn more about Women with Drive and to take advantage of the anniversary registration rate ending February 1st, visit: https://truckinghr.com/WWD19